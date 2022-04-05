Leading background screening agency AMS INFORM has been confirmed as an Empanelled Background Checker by NASSCOM National Skills Registry (NSR) to further cement its best of industry status.
DELHI, India, April 5, 2022 -- Leading background screening agency AMS INFORM has been confirmed as an Empanelled Background Checker by NASSCOM National Skills Registry (NSR) to further cement its best of industry status.
NASSCOM is a global trade body for businesses operating in India's IT software and services industry. NSR is its proprietary national database of registered and verified workforce participants, launched as part of its drive to make India the global hub for software and related services.
As an Empanelled Background Checker, AMS INFORM officially joins the ranks of India's most trusted background screening organisations. The accolade also recognises AMS INFORM's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior service to its global database of customers.
Sachin Aggarwal, AMS INFORM's director of global services said, "We are honoured to be empanelled by NASSCOM and look forward to working closely with the National Skills Registry. We're very proud to be an India-based business and play a role in furthering India's role as the go-to hub for IT talent. Confirmation of empanelment is recognition of the continual work of the AMS INFORM team as we grow and expand into new areas. It's a welcome testament to our processes, great customer experience and customer satisfaction."
Achieving Empanelled Background Checker status is subject to a rigorous audit of processes and systems. The exhaustive multi-faceted checks include a desk audit of policy and procedure, a financial audit and a tough onsite audit. In additional NASSCOM will also review customer feedback and instigate a schedule of annual monitoring for sustained success.
Having passed each audit with flying colors, AMS INFORM is noted for its use of improved methods and strategies when carrying out background checks, its adherence to best practice and it's streamlined processes, guidelines and standards.
To find out more about AMS INFORM visit: http://www.amsinform.com or watch the video: https://youtu.be/QcRpzUnL3tY
About
With services in more than 140 countries, AMS INFORM is one of the fastest, most credible and most accurate background screening agencies in the world. Its solutions portfolio covers more than 15 background screening services and is backed by more than 40 years of experience.
Every AMS INFORM verification is backed with proprietary technology with human intelligence and verified trust. It currently operates in over 140 countries and delivers services in more than 20 languages.
Media Contact
Sachin Aggarwal, AMS Inform, +1 9174264768, sachin@amsinform.com
Press contact: Rebecca Appleton, Dakota Digital, 01623 428996, Rebecca@dakotadigital.co.uk
SOURCE AMS Inform