NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMS Inform announced the addition of two new in-country teams in Mexico and Brazil of its 24/7 operations on background checks, while further expanding its global reach to support companies that are hiring remotely.
Operating in 100+ countries already (including Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, and Vietnam), AMS Inform just added Brazil and Mexico to the list bringing the number of in-country teams to 16.
Founded by Santosh Kumar in 1986, a lawyer with 40+ years of experience in background investigations, the 100-wide employee company has processed 10,000,000+ background checks to date. These include employment, court, criminal, and credit checks, digital address, education, and pre- and post-employment verification. AMS Inform also specializes in insurance claims investigations and adverse media checks, business information reports, and drug testing.
"Companies having switched to long-term remote work arrangements include Adobe, Amazon, Microsoft, and Siemens, with companies like Netflix even onboarding their employees remotely," said Founder and CEO Santosh Kumar, "It is important to support employers while they are working out the best post-pandemic working model."
"A decentralized work structure that allows employees to live and work where they want brings certain risks and challenges to the employer wishing to access their workforce globally," said Sachin Aggarwal, Director of Global Operations at AMS Inform, "We help employers minimize, or even eliminate, these risks altogether."
With a "verify, then trust" approach, AMS Inform has served health insurance companies, non-profits, SMEs, the oil & gas industry, and corporates including Bosch and Samsung.
Background checks can be ordered at http://www.amsinform.com. A free trial is available.
About AMS Inform
AMS Inform is a "locally connected, globally trusted" company that performs a wide range of background checks, operating in 100+ countries. AMS Inform is ISO 27001 certified and NASSCOM member company. AMS Inform is also member of PBSA and founding member of PBSA APAC Council. The company offers online report delivery (with end-to-end SSL encryption) and co-branded company options, allowing corporate clients and other background check companies to run the service as their own. For more information, please go to http://www.amsinform.com.
