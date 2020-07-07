ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmSTEA (The American Science and Technology Education Association), in partnership with TreasureBeam, Inc. announced the launch of TreasureBeam's new product POCAREWS™: The Point Card Reward System on Amazon.com, and the donation of over 100 units to local schools and families stuck at home during this difficult time. Pocarews™ helps America's 50 million school age kids build good habits.

TreasureBeam is leading practical training and education into the future with this new parenting product. Pocarews™ is part of a system developed for children 4 to 12 years old. Parents, teachers schools, educators, and after school programs can all use it, and through it connect to the world of STEM / STEAM learning.

"Pocarews™ is a 'GAME CHANGER,' and can revolutionize both the learning and teaching process," said Will Crampton, CEO of the Pocarews™ developer TreasureBeam. "The Pocarews™ system reinforces good behavior with micro-allowances, strengthens practical life skills, and connects all kids to a world of STEM / STEAM education for the jobs of the future.  Pocarews™ is an extremely valuable tool that helps parents, families, and educators increase student productivity 10% - 20% as well as build good habits."

Will Crampton has had a long career managing, training businesses and schools in the US and throughout Asia and is an expert on education for the workforce of tomorrow. Over a million students have learned from materials he has written, in book, online, and mobile device formats.

Mr. Crampton is President of AmSTEA (The American Science and Technology Education Association; a 501(c)(3) STEM / STEAM focused non-profit) and dedicated to "Basic STEAM Literacy for All." AmSTEA Recently released the STEAM20 standard for STEAM education, the AMSCETS (AmSTEA STEAM Certification Exam for Teachers and Students), and a free STEM / STEAM level test to help teachers and students learn practical STEM / STEAM knowledge and skills for their future.

Mr. Crampton is also CEO of TreasureBeam, Inc. TreasureBeam produced the Pocarews™ system, and just published Pocarews™: The Point Card Reward System companion book, "Rewarding Good Habits for Successful Kids" to the Pocarews card sets.

www.POCAREWS.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.