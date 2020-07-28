ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmSTEA (The American Science and Technology Education Association) released an upgrade to their Free STEM / STEAM Level Test for the NSTA STEM20 Conference. This test is available here; Free STEM / STEAM Level Test

"School has changed, but learning can't stop," said Will Crampton, President of AmSTEA. 

"The AmSTEA Free STEM / STEAM Level Test is a valuable measure of teacher, student, and workforce Basic STEAM Literacy (BSL)." AmSTEA's Free STEM / STEAM Level Test is based on the AmSTEA STEAM20 Standard. This is a comprehensive Integrated STEAM standard for educators and students to orient and focus their STEM / STEAM learning efforts. AmSTEA created this important standard, and the AMSCETS Free Level Test and Paid Certification Exams to check and certify progress towards a wide working knowledge of STEM / STEAM.

In addition, AmSTEA in partnership with TreasureBeam, Inc. announces TreasureBeam's new product Pocarews™: The Point Card Reward System on Amazon.com, and the link between kids earning point cards in the Pocarews system and getting STEM / STEAM toys and equipment. Pocarews™ helps America's 50 million school age kids build good habits. It is available here; Pocarews on Amazon.com

TreasureBeam is leading practical training and education into the future with this new parenting product. Pocarews™ is part of a system developed for children 4 to 12 years old. Parents, teachers schools, educators, and after school programs can all use it, and through it connect to the world of STEM / STEAM learning. Kids earn Pocarews™ point card rewards for good behavior and achievement and can get discounts on selected STEM / STEAM toys and equipment with their rewards.

Will Crampton has had a long career managing training businesses and schools in the USA and throughout Asia and is an expert on education for the workforce of tomorrow. Over 3 million students have learned from materials written by him, in book, online, and mobile device formats.

Mr. Crampton is President of AmSTEA (The American Science and Technology Education Association; a 501(c)(3) STEM / STEAM focused non-profit) dedicated to "Basic STEAM Literacy for All." AmSTEA recently released the STEAM20 standard for STEAM education, the AMSCETS (AmSTEA STEAM Certification Exam for Teachers and Students), and a free STEM / STEAM level test to help teachers and students learn practical STEM / STEAM knowledge and skills for their future.

Mr. Crampton is also CEO of TreasureBeam, Inc. TreasureBeam produced the Pocarews™ system, and just published Pocarews™ : The Point Card Reward System companion book "Rewarding Good Habits for Successful Kids" to the Pocarews card sets. The book is available here: Pocarews Book .

For More Information Contact:
Lisa Marie Swearingen
Advertising / Marketing / PR
(949) 606-5442
LisaMarie@Pocarews.com

