HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently named a Top Cybersecurity Company by The Houston Business Journal for the fifth year in a row, AMSYS Innovative Solutions is proud to announce the hiring of Andrew "AJ" Jarrett as their new Director of Cybersecurity Defense and Compliance.
Mr. Jarrett is an experienced tech and cybersecurity practitioner with over 15 years of technology experience. He previously served as the Applied Cybersecurity Program Manager at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and as a Program Manager at the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center. Jarrett has a broad background of work experience including IT, Cybersecurity, and Homeland Security.
"I am excited that Andrew has joined the AMSYS Innovative Solutions Team," stated AMSYS and FAIR Bank CEO & Founder Khalid Parekh, a member of the Forbes Financial Council. "We take cybersecurity very seriously and are excited to bolster our prevention, resiliency, and compliance efforts. These new capabilities allow us to not only assist clients with technology implementation but also with developing proactive strategies to reduce cyber risk and meet compliance needs. This is a time of great growth and expansion for the whole AMSYS family."
AMSYS Leadership in the Cybersecurity field was recently demonstrated by the publication of the Thought Leadership guest article in Fast Company by Shemon Bartal, President of Global Services at AMSYS Innovative Solutions. Entitled "How to Strengthen Your Company's Security Against Cyberattacks," the article urges readers to "ask yourself and your team some serious questions, and only be reassured when you have implemented real, practical" cybersecurity solutions. The article can be read at: http://www.fastcompany.com/90733783/how-to-strengthen-your-companys-security-against-cyberattacks
"AMSYS is not just another tech vendor who sells cybersecurity solutions. We are a trusted partner for our customers. We guide them and assist them in holistically reducing technology risk, with cyber being one of the most impactful and urgent risks our customers are facing today. I am very excited to be joining the team at this top firm," stated Mr. Jarrett.
As part of its Managed Security Services portfolio, AMSYS operates a 24/7 Security Operations Center that is continuously monitoring customer environments for signs of compromise and monitoring threat intelligence. In addition to managed security services, AMSYS also offers a range of consulting services that help organizations develop and manage information security programs.
More about Andrew "AJ" Jarrett, Director of Cybersecurity Defense and Compliance, AMSYS Innovative Solutions:
While at the Texas A&M System, Mr. Jarrett founded the Texas A&M Cyber Response Task Force, oversaw the development of the Texas Cyber Range, and founded the Intra-system Cybersecurity Community of Practice. His past projects include developing hands-on Cybersecurity Training Programs as part of the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium (NCPC), as well as directing projects and incident response engagements supporting the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, and various other public and private sector customers.
Jarrett previously served as Vice President and Education Director for the Central Texas Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association, as a guest instructor at FEMA's Emergency Management Institute, and as a guest lecturer for the Bush School of Government and Public Service. He holds several industry certifications, is a member of both the NIST Public Safety Communications and Research Directorate Stakeholders Group and the NIST Manufacturer Extension Partnership Working Group on Cybersecurity. Mr. Jarrett is also an active member of FBI InfraGard Houston Members Alliance. Mr. Jarrett has a deep background in emergency services and homeland security, serving as a Plans Section Chief, Situation Unit Leader, and Logistics Section Chief during several major disasters including Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as a Cybersecurity Subject Matter in various state and federal level cybersecurity planning efforts.
More about AMSYS Innovative Solutions:
AMSYS Innovative Solutions consists of numerous additional verticals including IT Managed Services, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Voice Solutions, Physical Security, Data Center, AV and Wireless Solutions, Network Cabling, Neobanking and Smart Buildings. AIS is a division of AMSYS Group, a leading Global Investment Firm. In its 20th year, the Firm continues to extend its expertise across multiple business sectors, including Energy, Technology, Finance, Logistics, Engineering and Healthcare.
All AMSYS Group work is backed by seasoned teams of experts with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, we pride ourselves as a long-term business partner based on the principles of Integrity, Honor, and Mutual Gain. All AMSYS Group decisions are made while keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, and partners. To learn more about AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit https://amsysis.com or call 281-519-2642.
