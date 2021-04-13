BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group, the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments industry, today announces the appointment of Amy Dunckelmann to the firm's senior management team as Vice President of Research Operations. Amy brings an extensive background in payments industry research and strategic development and will be working across Mercator's teams to enhance and augment Mercator's published works and consulting projects.
"We welcome Amy Dunckelmann to our management team. Amy is a 25+ year payments industry veteran and has extensive experience globally working in technology innovation, operations strategy, and client experience at Fortune 500 companies. This breadth of experience gives Amy a unique and impactful perspective in leading Mercator's research team," stated Robert Misasi, Mercator Advisory Group's President and CEO. "Amy is also a returning member to Mercator where she previously started and led the Commercial and Enterprise Payment Advisory Service. She knows how to help companies make sound financial decisions to meet growth goals leveraging market research and data."
Prior to joining Mercator Advisory Group, Amy served in a number of leadership roles across product, operations and consulting including Mastercard Advisors, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC. In her tenure at these organizations she:
- Pioneered and led complex global initiatives to build out capabilities for commercial, small business, fleet and gift cards that drove product usage and growth. As a result of this work, Amy is co-author on two patents with ten currently pending.
- Devised inventive global operation transformation strategies, technology roadmaps, standards, and processes while optimizing efficiency, productivity, and cost performance.
- Managed card business and projects for some of the world's leading financial institutions and brands including ExxonMobil, Walmart, Bank of America, and RBS.
Amy holds a BA from Ithaca College and an MBA from Long Island University.
