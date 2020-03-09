EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purecane™, a pioneering clean sweetener brand from Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, has added its second product, Purecane Baking Sweetener on Amazon.com.
Very strong early sales earned Purecane Baking Sweetener entry into Amazon's category of "Hot New Releases."
Purecane is a revolutionary, zero calorie and zero glycemic natural sweetener fermented from sugarcane. For the first time, consumers can freely enjoy natural sweetness without the added calories of sugar or the noticeable aftertaste of artificial sweeteners or stevia.
Purecane Sweetener Packets and now, the Baking Sweetener are both available on purecane.com, in addition to Amazon.com.
"Purecane™ brings the natural sweet out of sugarcane without the calories," said Amyris President & CEO John Melo. "Millions of people are demanding reduction in the amount of added sugar that they consume. The health risks are familiar to all of us. We're delighted to bring to the world a new product that is delivering consumers No Compromise sweetness. Whether you like sweet but don't want sugar or you are facing health risks of sugar and want great, natural sweetness without the bad impacts of sugar, we are now delivering the best sweet you can use."
Once more, the scientists at Amyris have used their world-class technology platform to create a commercial product that is sustainable and natural. Purecane™ Brand Sweetener is also known as fermented sugarcane Rebaudioside M. It is made through a patented fermenting process, that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no-calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals. The result is a revolutionary sweetener that has an amazing taste and is free from health worries.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to more than 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is sustainably sourced, performs better, costs less, has higher purity and is better for people and the planet than products made less sustainably. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around clean ingredients with No Compromise®. They are Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener that is naturally derived from sugarcane. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com
Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as expected consumer adoption of Purecane products, anticipated Purecane brand growth, and expected sales of Purecane products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.