EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris"), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market operating platform, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1st at 3:30 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a leading synthetic biotechnology company, transitioning the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets to sustainable ingredients through fermentation and the company's proprietary Lab-to-Market operating platform. This Amyris platform leverages state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence, enabling the company to rapidly bring new innovation to market at commercial scale. Amyris ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris also owns and operates a family of consumer brands that is constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for sustainable, effective and accessible products.

