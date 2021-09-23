TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We have big news for everyone living and/or working in Temple, Texas. Amy's Attic Self Storage is excited to announce the opening of their newest location on the corner of Lowes Dr. and Marlandwood Rd. Located conveniently in the heart of Temple, the newest storage facility aims to provide you and/or your business with the same top-quality experience as our other locations.
With hundreds of new units and a wide variety of storage unit sizes, the Temple Marlandwood storage location has everything you need to securely store your residential belongings and/or business assets.
The opening day for leasing the brand new storage units is set to be on December 1, 2021.
The new Temple storage facility offers the following features:
- Climate-Controlled Storage Units
- Military / ISD / First-Responder Discounts
- On-Site Manager
- 18-Wheeler Access
- Easy-to-Use Renting Center Kiosk
- Electronic Gates with 24/7 Access
- 24-Hour Surveillance Cameras with Video Monitoring
- Annual Discounts
- Records Storage
- Deliveries Welcomed – UPS, FedEx, USPS
- Clean and Secure units with Pest Control
- Autopay – with No Convenience Fees
- Month-to-Month Flexible Leasing
- Less than 2 miles from US-Highway 190 and 5 miles from I-35
- Free Move-In Truck (Requires Advance Notice / Reservation)
What Sets Amy's Attic Self Storage Apart?
Amy's Attic Self Storage leads by example through awesome customer service and deep community involvement. Amy's Elite Customer Care Trained Storage Experts provide customers with friendly and trustworthy service. Amy's Attic uses their AMY (Always Minding You) Customer Care approach at all nine of their locations and in the community. Throughout the year, Amy's Attic Self Storage provides discounts to all ISD (Independent School District) employees, First Responders, and members of the U.S. Military.
"The staff at Amy's Attic Self Storage were extremely professional, friendly, and helpful from my first contact by phone throughout the leasing process … Security cameras and vigilant office staff ensure a sense of safety and trust. The property is clean and well maintained and I am very relieved to know that my investment is well protected!"
- Linda Malsbary
About Amy's Attic Self Storage
For 17 years and counting, Amy's Attic Self Storage has proudly served the community of Central Texas through their storage unit solutions. With nine locations in Central Texas, Amy's Attic Self Storage is the market leader for self storage services in Central TX. No one in Texas does it better than Amy's Attic Self Storage. If you are interested in renting a unit in Temple, Texas, or have any questions, then please visit our website at https://www.amysatticss.com.
