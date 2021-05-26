NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the analytics market and it is poised to grow by USD 172.77 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the analytics market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
BFSI segment led the largest market share during the forecast period.
- What is the key driver influencing the market?
The growing availability and complexity of data will influence the market.
- What is the expected CAGR in the market?
The market is projected to register at a CAGR of almost 17%.
- What is the key challenge hindering the market growth?
Data privacy and security concerns will impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
32% of the growth will originate from North America
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing availability and complexity of data and increased dependency on the Internet for critical operations will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this analytics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Analytics Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Analytics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analytics market report covers the following areas:
- Analytics Market Size
- Analytics Market Trends
- Analytics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing need to improve business efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the analytics market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist analytics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the analytics market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of analytics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Informatica LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QlikTech international AB
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
