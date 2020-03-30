TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (OTCQB: ATIXF, TSX-V: ALY), announces that Scott Urquhart, VP of Corporate Development, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 2nd.
DATE: Thursday, April 2nd
TIME: 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM EST
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/April2TechVIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
To register and learn more about the event, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Ranked top 10 technology stock by TSX Venture 50 for 2019 performance.
- Providing AI-driven financial analysis reports to Refinitiv for their 40,000 institutional customers.
- Fintech subsidiary Marketwall has partnered with leading European bank and made application to become a European online financial broker.
About AnalytixInsight Inc.
AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight's financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in Marketwall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.