ZURICH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a presentation to the UN, leading telecommunications organisations have proposed radical changes to the way the internet works. These changes claim to support future technologies such as holograms and self-driving cars as well as present a harder stance on data security and privacy. Many western countries fear the proposed changes will enable central authoritarian control over the internet itself. However, Anapaya already has an operational solution that meets all these needs and more.
There is already an existing solution
Despite the intensive discussion between Eastern and Western powers regarding those changes that would revamp the traditional TCP/IP standards of the internet to support emerging technologies as well as include a "shutoff protocol" to deny service to parts of the internet deemed undesirable — splintering the global internet and give state-run internet service providers control over private internet use — an alternative, more secure and controllable design to the traditional internet architecture has already existed since a decade in the form of the SCION protocol by Anapaya Systems.
"There seems to be a lot of controversy regarding the changes to internet routing standards that were proposed at the UN. However, we believe that a solution which satisfies both sides already exists in the form of SCION," says Hakan Yuksel, CEO of Anapaya Systems, a SCION software and service provider.
The SCION internet architecture aims to replace the current internet core protocols on a global level and represents a fundamental departure from today's routing-table based internet.
First, with SCION, the governance is open and decentralised. Any entity, as for example a group of internet service providers, a state nation or a large ecosystem may define its own governance structure, separated from the network infrastructure providers, thus creating a clear sovereign network jurisdiction, to which users decide to connect. "An immediately transparent, controlled and trustworthy environment is achieved for all the users," claims Hakan Yuksel.
Then, Anapaya's solutions give the sender of the traffic the ability to choose which regions of the world the packets will traverse, making sure it does not cross untrusted parts and retains control and privacy.
Finally, with its clean-slate design, SCION also alleviates many security concerns, such as DDoS attacks, without an external third-party or authority auditing information exchange.
"This makes it ideal for future technologies," says Hakan. "SCION already does what New IP aspires to do, and it does it without any censorship or privacy concerns."
A business-friendly internet
SCION has an open-source reference implementation and anyone is welcome to join the global research network and experiment with this new infrastructure. Commercial solutions offered by companies such as Anapaya Systems have been supporting enterprises like banks and ISPs since 2017, who have been profiting from SCION's improved availability and security guarantees.
Anapaya's software and connectivity solutions enable businesses to access the SCION-Fabric, the ecosystem of all the internet service providers and carriers interconnected to offer more secure, reliable and controllable public communications for public and private organisations.
"We believe that the owner of the data being sent over the internet has the right to know and control where it goes," asserts Hakan. "SCION gives individuals this power without any political strings attached. It's just pure freedom, agency and privacy in an online environment – and that's why businesses are choosing to use Anapaya."
With SCION's immunity to routing attacks and its fully distributed trust, the next-generation internet for businesses makes the transport of sensitive information possible again on a public network.
In many ways, Anapaya's solutions satisfy the goals outlined in the controversial proposal at the UN without the need for mechanisms that can be abused for censorship. Anapaya aims to provide reliable connections and a decentralized way to defend against denial of service attacks while preserving the key property of openness that is highly valued and arguably, the internet's greatest strength.
