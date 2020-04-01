CALABASAS, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, has announced the hire of Andy Pollock as the Chief Operating Officer.
Andy is an industry recognized executive, known for building and leading robust, operationally sound and financially strong organizations that have consistently outpaced and outperformed the competition. Possessing a long track-record of success in business development, mortgage operations, and product development, Andy has consistently delivered results in varying economic conditions. Mr. Pollock brings over 25 years of successful mortgage banking and lending experience to Anchor's platform.
Most recently, Andy served as Senior Relationship Manager with the Radian Group (NYSE: RDN), a global provider of mortgage insurance and mortgage real estate risk management solutions. In this high-profile executive position, Andy led a deep engagement of a nationwide client base of investment banks, REITs, national banks, financial institutions and government sponsored entities.
Prior to Radian, Andy was President and CEO of First Franklin, a subsidiary of Merrill Lynch. Under Andy's leadership the company became one of the largest and most profitable nonprime mortgage banking firms in the nation. In addition, Mr. Pollock has an extensive background and experience within the broader financial services industry that includes a Managing Partner role at Global Logic Advisors, serving as Co-CEO at Rushmore Loan Management and before that, serving as the President and CAO of First California Mortgage Company.
"The National Fix-and-Flip Finance market is underserved and Anchor Loans fills the extensive gaps in today's financing environment," Pollock said. "The industry has an extensive demand for commonsense lending products and programs for business purpose residential Developers, Contractors and Investors. I am ecstatic to become a part of Anchor Loans."
"We are excited to have Andy join the Anchor Loans team and lead our operational excellence, client care and commitment to quality," said Anchor's President & CEO, Steve Pollack of bringing Andy on as Chief Operating Officer.
About Anchor Loans
Anchor Loans is the nation's number one private lender to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, with life-to-date fundings surpassing $8 billion since 1998. With advanced, intuitive fintech, Anchor provides fast, reliable funding and an exceptional customer experience—forging long-term client relationships and helping customers achieve and exceed their business goals. More than 85% of Anchor's borrowers are repeat customers, and over 70% of the Company's new borrowers were referred by an existing customer. Ranked for the past two years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S., Anchor is the first fix-and-flip lender to fund more than $1 billion in loans in a single year and has remained an industry leader, consistently funding over $1 billion in fix-and-flip loans every year since 2016. https://www.anchorloans.com
CONTACT: Luis Sanchez
310-395-0010