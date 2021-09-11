NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The funds, valued at $8.048million, have been frozen since the first news of the hack, and Anchor stablecoin has been working on utilizing all previously taken precautionary measures to return the funds.
In spite of the volatility this hack might have caused, ANCT remained stable.
"It was designed to withstand serious market fluctuations, so we saw this situation as an opportunity to validate our assumptions. Anchor Token's remained stable on exchanges throughout this period." COO of Anchor, Cristian Bronescu stated.
According to Mr. Bronescu, after a collaboration with Liquid Exchange on retrieving the stolen tokens, the funds have now been successfully retrieved. Both teams worked in sync, and once the attack vector has been found and removed, the funds have been returned in full.
For all updates, follow https://twitter.com/theanchor_io
Media Contact
Tijana Damjanovic Gertner, Umbrella Marketing Agency, +1 5863628000, tijana.d.gertner@umbrellamarketing.agency
SOURCE Anchor