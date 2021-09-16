JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anchored Real Estate Group today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Anchored Real Estate Group, a firm that blends local market expertise with a fun, family-style atmosphere, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Anchored Real Estate Group was founded by Allison Chance, one of only a handful of recipients of the California Association of Realtors®' Rising Star Award in 2018. A Military Relocation Professional and a Navy wife, Chance serves many military service members both professionally and personally. Since 2017, she's donated upwards of $200,000 in profits to service members and other community heroes. Her work has been featured on Fox Business and several local news channels. Chance also serves first- and second-time buyers, investors, and luxury seekers. Anchored Real Estate Group covers Northeast Florida, including the beaches, St. Johns County, Fleming Island, Yulee, Green Cove Springs and more.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Anchored Real Estate Group remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Anchored Real Estate Group with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Anchored Real Estate Group will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"The Anchored team is composed of professionals who go above and beyond because we love what we do," said Chance. "We aim to create delightfully memorable experiences. Side's world-class technology, marketing, and support empower us to take our service to the next level."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Anchored Real Estate Group
At Anchored Real Estate Group, every client is family. Transforming the process into a memorable experience and any tension into delight, its agents live up to the firm's reputation for personalized, professional service. Every transaction is defined by local market expertise and a love for the Florida lifestyle; every outcome boasts complete satisfaction. Anchored Real Estate Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.anchoredregroup.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
