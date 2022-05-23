ancoraDocs from ancora Software is the AI and Machine Learning engine behind Epicor Intelligent Data Capture (IDC)
SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software, Inc., a global leader in intelligent process automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture, announced today that it is a Gold sponsor of Epicor Insights 2022, the cloud ERP company's annual global customer conference held this year May 23-26, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.
ancoraDocs continues to be key in digitizing processes and removing expensive, error-prone human touch-points in document-intensive applications such as AP Invoices and Sales Orders. ancora Software's patented unassisted and assisted machine learning algorithms continuously learn, helping customers achieve labor savings of up to 85% by minimizing or eliminating manual document sorting and classification and manual data entry. ancoraDocs customers are processing millions of invoices annually, representing over $50 billion in annualized transactions as the company continues to grow.
"We are looking forward to Insights, it's a great opportunity for us to meet, talk, and listen to the Epicor User community," said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora software. "We are happy to be able to continue to help the Epicor User community in reducing costly manual labor in their AP Invoice processes."
"We are delighted to have ancora Software, Inc. join us for Epicor Insights 2022," said John Carrico, Vice President Product Management and Head of the ISV Partner Program at Epicor. "The conference is the perfect venue for ancora Software to help ERP users stay on the latest edge of technology and showcase solutions to fit their business needs."
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. Its flagship product, ancoraDocs, simplifies document capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
