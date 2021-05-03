SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Following a record 1st quarter, adding 50 new customers, ancora Software an industry leader in Intelligent Process Automation solutions including patented technology for Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture has added an additional 42 new customers in April 2021 alone. A new P2P OEM partner who just recently signed closed 12 ancoraDocs deals in their first 30 days, further confirming the technology we provide to automate the accounts payable process is what organizations are looking for today.
"This growth is being driven from both our Cloud and On-Premises solutions. We made significant progress during the last couple of years establishing ancora as a leading provider of Accounts Payable Automation solutions to small, medium and large enterprises and with this market momentum we are well positioned for continued growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond." said Noel Flynn CEO at ancora Software. "In addition, our strategy of adding strategic partners, such as ERP, Procure-to-Pay, RPA and ECM companies that couple ancoraDocs with their own IP is a contributing factor for the record growth", said Flynn.
ancoraDocs provides organizations with a solution that helps them do more with less and provides an easy way for employees to work from home. ancora has strived, since its inception, to provide a simple solution that can be deployed in the SMB space as well as large enterprises. In today's environment organizations are looking for solutions with a quick Return on Investment, solutions that can be deployed quickly and solutions that are easy to use and understand by their users, ancoraDocs provides all of this while helping organizations automate their document processing and deliver required data with a huge degree of speed and accuracy. ancora's growth continues across multiple industries, manufacturing, financial, entertainment, local government, service industry and more.
ancoraDocs is available either on premise or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora on Microsoft Azure. It can also be deployed as a hybrid solution, utilizing zero footprint browser-based clients. "ancoraDocs is designed to bring simplicity to a market where applications have historically been complex and overpriced, as well as difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain," said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. "Using our patented machine learning algorithms requiring no templates or prolonged setup ancoraDocs can be deployed in a matter of hours or days, not the weeks or months you often see with traditional capture. The software learns based on the user interaction with the product. This helps users start realizing their benefits sooner and produces a faster time to ROI. In addition, it opens the market to SMB organizations, which have historically not been able to take advantage of automated document capture due to the significant costs of getting started". Added Bova.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs, our flagship product, was developed to bring simplicity to a technology that historically has been complex, over-priced, and difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain. Our Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc. Businesses using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over valuable critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and the UK.
For more information about ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
