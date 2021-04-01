SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ancora Software an industry leader in Intelligent Process Automation solutions including patented technology for Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture is very excited to announce the addition of 50 new customers in the 1st quarter ending March 31, 2021. Historically, for most software companies, the 1st quarter is normally slow but because of the continued demand to automate the Accounts Payable and Sales Order entry processes ancora has continued to see increased adaption of its Advanced Data Capture technology. Adding 50 new customers in Q1 2021 represents the best 1st quarter for ancora Software in the company's history. This further reinforces the need for strong technology, like ancoraDocs, that delivers operational efficiencies with convenience and simplicity in an expanding digital remote working economy.
ancoraDocs provides organizations with a solution that helps them do more with less and provides an easy way for employees to work from home. ancora has strived, since its inception, to provide a simple solution that can be deployed in the SMB space as well as large enterprises. In today's environment organizations are looking for solutions with a quick Return on Investment, solutions that can be deployed quickly and solutions that are easy to use and understand by their users, ancoraDocs provides all of this while helping organizations automate their document processing and deliver required data with a huge degree of speed and accuracy. ancora's growth continues across multiple industries, manufacturing, financial, entertainment, local government, service industry, and more.
"With our incredible, world class partner channel coupled with the latest and most advanced technology in the space, we expect to see continued growth like we have experienced in the 1st quarter," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software. "Our partners, customers and peers continue to recognize the features and simplicity of our Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture solutions and the on-going value we provide," added Flynn.
ancoraDocs is available either on premise or as a true multi-tenant cloud service hosted by ancora on Microsoft Azure. It can also be deployed as a hybrid solution, utilizing zero footprint browser-based clients.
"ancoraDocs is designed to bring simplicity to a market where applications have historically been complex and overpriced, as well as difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain," said Nick Bova, VP of Sales and Marketing at ancora Software. "Using our patented machine learning algorithms requiring no templates or prolonged setup ancoraDocs can be deployed in a matter of hours or days, not the weeks or months you often see with traditional capture. The software learns based on the user interaction with the product. This helps users start realizing their benefits sooner and produces a faster time to ROI. In addition, it opens the market to SMB organizations, which have historically not been able to take advantage of automated document capture due to the significant costs of getting started."
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs, our flagship product, was developed to bring simplicity to a technology that historically has been complex, over-priced, and difficult to configure, install, use, and maintain. Our Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc. Businesses using ancora Software achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over valuable critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and the UK.
