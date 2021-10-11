PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maker of leather goods Andar has unveiled the newest in their line of phone accessories: The Mag. The Mag is a magnetic wallet with a minimalist design that is able to easily attach to a compatible iPhone or MagSafe case for easy access. Available now, The Mag ships from Andar's warehouse in Chandler Arizona, where it produces products with the best full-grain leathers while still offering affordable prices.
The Mag is crafted with full-grain leather that will fit securely to the phone to keep valuables safe and secure. It can hold one or two cards and replaces the unnecessary bulk of traditional wallets, allowing the convenience of carrying around one phone and nothing else. The wallet is three and three-quarters inches long, two and nine-sixteenth inches wide, and a mere quarter inch in height. Every 'The Mag' includes a one-year warranty with a 90-day exchange and returns guarantee and free shipping to anywhere in the United States, with international shipping available.
Andar's The Mag is compatible with all MagSafe devices, including the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. No matter the device, The Mag will offer the same levels of simplicity and quality, freeing up pocket space and reducing carry weight from traditional wallets. Additionally, The Mag will retain its softness and develop a rich patina through its use, maintaining its integrity and value for years to come, even as you upgrade from one device to the next.
The Mag is available now directly from Andar for $44, and comes in four unique colors: Brown, Navy, Camel Tan, and Jet Black.
About Andar: The Andar journey started in 2015 with the goal of creating items to carry with us wherever we might go, based on the Spanish verb for "to carry" and "to ride." The result is a catalog of premium, hand-made leather products including wallets, phone cases, bags, and other accessories that are built to complement your style and to last for years to come. All products are available at Andar.com, and those who are interested can join us to #CarryAndar on Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
