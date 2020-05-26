ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health announces the introduction of the ThinkAndor mobile community care team collaboration platform in the Epic App Orchard, a marketplace for applications integrated with the Epic comprehensive health record (CHR).

The ThinkAndor mobile platform allows users to:

  • Automate the workflow for delivering patient hospital admission notifications and discharge summaries to primary care physicians and specialists
  • Deliver real-time surgical schedule change notifications and critical lab results to providers through the mobile channel
  • Reduce manual, administrative tasks through automation
  • Simplify clinician workflows so physicians and nurses can focus more on caring for patients.

"ThinkAndor provides a seamless way for hospitals and health systems to connect to other communities of care," said Pritesh Patel, Chief Operations Officer for Andor Health. "We're dramatically improving mobile care team collaboration inside and outside the enterprise."

"The innovative ThinkAndor platform from Andor Health will facilitate mobile information sharing so physicians and nurses can focus even more on caring for every patient," said Novlet Mattis, Chief Information Officer at Orlando Health and Andor client.

Andor Health's ThinkAndor clinical communication platform is integrated with the Epic platform providing a unified clinical communications and collaboration platform across the care continuum.

About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform uses data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Skitsko
SVP, Marketing
Andor Health
Email: Jennifer.Skitsko@andorhealth.com

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

