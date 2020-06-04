SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Jones, a longtime expert in financial and consulting services, has joined the Trucept Inc. (OTC-PINK:TREP) Board of Directors.
Norman Tipton, CEO, said Jones will provide invaluable insights to the company's direction of marketing, accounting, HR and payroll services. "Andrew's expertise will serve Trucept well and we're excited to have him join the team," said Tipton.
Jones graduated from Baylor Law School in 1999 and formed the Law Office of Andrew L. Jones, P.C. as a national outside counsel and commercial litigation practice representing a wide array of businesses including staffing companies, professional employer organizations (PEOs), human resources outsourcers and consultants, financial services providers, publishers, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, trade and professional services providers, oil and gas, electricity and other energy companies, internet companies, business brokers, investors, and health care providers. Andrew previously served as the President of the North Dallas Bar Association from 2002 to 2003.
About Trucept Inc.
True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses, Trucept tackles a variety of administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. The company offers expert business services in the form of human resources and management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, and marketing and technology services. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit http://truceptservices.com/.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.