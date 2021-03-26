PALO ALTO, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landing AI adds continuous deployment features to LandingLens, an end-to-end visual inspection platform purpose-built for manufacturing
On Friday, March 26, at the Automate Forward virtual trade show and conference, world-renowned artificial intelligence (AI) visionary and Landing AI CEO Andrew Ng will deliver a keynote address titled "Using an End-to-End Workflow to Build, Iterate, and Operationalize Deep Learning–Powered Visual Inspection Solutions."
In the presentation, Ng will share the best practices, common pitfalls, and other lessons learned from building and implementing deep learning-powered visual inspection solutions.
LandingLens Visual Inspection Platform Updates
As the demand for automation accelerates, manufacturing leaders are challenged to evaluate and implement the best deep learning solutions that are easy-to-use, scalable and cost effective. In October last year, Landing AI unveiled LandingLens to help manufacturers achieve these goals.
Included in LandingLens' latest updates are a new labeling tool under the Defect and Data Management module and the Continuous Deployment module. The new labeling quorum tool improves image label accuracy and review efficiency by integrating a consensus option. When creating labeling tasks, operators can require that multiple users label and review images based on consensus or label "overlap" score.
LandingLens' Continuous Deployment feature allows users to send new data back to the LandingLens platform and continually iterate and improve upon all models, all without interrupting the deployed device's inference engine.
"Labeling quorum delivers more highly accurate data up front, while Continuous Deployment allows OEMs and integrators to regularly improve upon models," said Ng. "Both new features bolster our platform's ability to empower system integrators and OEMs to solve previously impossible automated visual inspection challenges by getting smarter with data."
The result is a faster, easier process. "By looping in humans at the right points, system integrators or end users can speed up labeling by as much as 50% and reduce model deployment time by up to 67%, all while making it easier to set up, deploy, and improve over time," said Ng.
Automate Forward takes place March 22–26. Registration is free and more information can be found here.
About Landing AI:
Landing AI empowers customers to harness the business value of AI by providing enablement tools and transformation programs. One of the company's core products is LandingLens, an end-to-end AI platform specifically designed for industrial customers to build and effectively deploy AI visual inspection solutions. Founded by Dr. Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, former chief scientist of Baidu, and founding lead of Google Brain, the team at Landing AI is uniquely positioned to help companies across the globe successfully move their AI projects from proof-of-concept to full-scale production. Additional information is available at: http://www.landing.ai.
Media Contact
Winn Hardin, TECH B2B Marketing, 904-246-8958, winn@techb2b.com
SOURCE Landing AI