GARRETSVILLE, Ohio, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrews Eyecare Center is pleased to announce the launch of its new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.andrewseyecarecenter.com. Founder Dr. Timothy A. Andrews and his team are excited to provide patients with a more interactive web experience in order to better meet their needs.
Dr. Andrews has spent his career staying up-to-date on the latest advances in the field of optometry. When providing care for his patients, this means specializing in state-of-the-art oculoplastics and offering technology that combines five pieces of equipment into one for higher accuracy, more comprehensive information, and time savings. Now, Andrews Eyecare Center is also embracing the latest technology with its hybrid-responsive website.
Patients can easily access the information they need and connect with the practice to schedule appointments and contact their doctor. The new website offers improved usability, with intuitive navigation and a design that displays equally well on smartphones, tablets, desktop computers, and laptops. With an app-like interface for mobile devices, patients can even interact with the practice when they're on-the-go.
The overarching goal of the new Andrews Eyecare Center website is to create a true resource for patients where they can find information about insurance, eye diseases, procedures, and aftercare instructions. Rather than trusting anonymous internet sources, patients can get the answers to their questions straight from their eye doctor.
In addition to the new website launch, Andrews Eyecare Center is excited to share that their office has recently been renovated with an upgraded optical center, along with a new seating area and coffee bar to welcome patients for their appointments.
About Andrews Eyecare Center
Andrews Eyecare Center provides comprehensive eye care for patients in Garrettsville, Ohio and the surrounding areas. Services offered include Lasik, cataract removal, oculoplastic surgery, glaucoma evaluation, diabetic retinal evaluation, eyeglass design, contact lens services, and comprehensive eye exams. To learn more or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.andrewseyecarecenter.com, schedule a visit to the office at 1 Memory Lane, Suite 100, Garrettsville, OH 44231, or call 330-527-3937.
