IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduril Industries, a venture-backed defense technology company, is opening a new office in Seattle, Washington, and seeks talented engineers to help radically evolve the defense capabilities of America and its allies.
"We started Anduril after realizing that our brightest technologists simply weren't focused on national security," said Brian Schimpf, co-founder and CEO. "And because of that, the American military largely hasn't had access to many of the cutting-edge innovations in areas such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, and sensor fusion. Three years in, we're proud of the progress we've made in reconnecting Silicon Valley with the Department of Defense. Our expansion into Seattle reflects the overwhelmingly positive response Anduril has received from not only the Pentagon and our allied partners, but mission-oriented engineers, too."
Founded in 2017, Anduril develops both hardware and software centered around Lattice, an AI backbone allowing for real-time information analysis across the company's range of products. Its customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
"As Anduril continues to scale, we are developing and launching more and more extraordinary products," said Palmer Luckey, Founder. "We are building bigger and better systems for our military as quickly as we can. The incredible pool of talent in the Seattle area helps us accelerate that."
Anduril is hiring for positions immediately. New hires will be able to work remotely until the current COVID restrictions are eased. For more information about our openings, visit our career page https://www.anduril.com/careers.
About Anduril
Anduril Industries is a venture-backed defense technology company with headquarters in Southern California and offices in Washington, DC and Seattle, WA. Anduril fuses artificial intelligence with the latest hardware advancements in order to radically evolve the defense capabilities of the United States and its allies. The company's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Homeland Security and the UK Ministry of Defense as well as other agencies. Anduril's investors include Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Lux Capital, 8VC, and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.
