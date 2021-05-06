PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Animaker, a popular DIY video making tool with a vibrant community of 10 Million+ users is all set to disrupt the presentation market with the launch of Animaker Deck.
The all-new Animaker Deck was created with a primary goal of Killing boring presentations.
Animaker Deck, with its out-of-the-box features like
- Digital avatars
- Wacky gifs
- one-click animations, and more
aims to help creative individuals turn their bland and boring presentations into super-engaging and fun ones.
About the company's new product launch, Animaker's CEO Raghav said, "When we started we only had one mission in our mind! We wanted to make studio-quality videos within the reach of any person with a PC and an internet connection.
We feel really happy today, knowing that we have been able to make a small impact on 10 Million different lives.
To celebrate this landmark, we are taking up our next big mission!
To kill boring presentations and make wow-worthy presentations possible for all!
So today, we are launching Animaker Deck - A presentation maker that aims to kill all boring presentations!"
Animaker Deck also comes loaded with other exciting features like
- Extensive Avatar builder (With customizable accessories, facial features and more)
- Live collaboration
- Brand kit
- 100 million+ stock images
- Video backgrounds
- Co-pilot & multi-window mode
to name a few. Apart from this, there are a bunch of additional features that are set to roll out soon.
There has already been a lot of excitement in creating presentations using Animaker Deck. Animaker Deck (Beta) which was available only to the existing users of Animaker for the last couple of months, has already been used to create 108,275 presentations. Today, Animaker is launching Animaker Deck to the rest of the world.
Animaker's CEO Raghav also adds,
"In Today's world, there are more than 500M users who use presentation software.
"From TED talks to classroom lectures, employee onboarding, sales demos, and product launches - we use presentations anywhere, anytime. Yet, we never had a presentation tool that made the audience go 'Wow'.
"Well, that changes today! And we are really proud of the work we have done on this tool."
While launching this presentation tool to help the world, Animaker Inc is also aware that the world is in testing times and there is always something more we can do to help the community. So, Animaker has decided to contribute 50% of the subscriptions that happen on Animaker Deck over the next 90 days to NGOs and welfare organizations that are making a difference in the world today.
About Animaker Inc:
Animaker Inc is a fast growing startup that has a vibrant community of over 10 million users. From studio-quality videos to high quality graphics, Animaker makes it easy to whip up stunning visuals in a matter of minutes.
