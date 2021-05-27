Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Returns this Summer Announcing First Round of Programming Line-Up

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Returns this Summer Announcing First Round of Programming Line-Up

 By Aniplex

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex of America is thrilled to announce the return of Aniplex Online Fest 2021 on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (PDT). After the successful inaugural event in July 2020, which welcomed over 800,000 viewers from all over the world, Aniplex Online Fest is scheduled to feature programming from popular Aniplex shows, performances from the biggest musical acts, and more, streaming worldwide for free this summer.

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 is also proud to reveal the main visual illustrated by Saki Takahashi and the first round of the programming line-up, which includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, Fate/Grand Order Anime Project, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story.

For more information on Aniplex Online Fest 2021, visit: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

[ About Aniplex Online Fest 2021 ]

Event Name: Aniplex Online Fest 2021

Date: Saturday July 3, 2021, 6 PM – Midnight (PDT)*

Organizer: Aniplex Inc.

Co-sponsored by: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Streaming: YouTube 

Cost: Free

Website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

*Streaming time is subject to change.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aniplex-online-fest-2021-returns-this-summer-announcing-first-round-of-programming-line-up-301301370.html

SOURCE Aniplex

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.