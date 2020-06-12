HONEOYE FAL LS, N.Y., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT Group is pleased to welcome Anna Wunderlich, Field Project Manager; Maria Nardecchia, Research Recruiting Ambassador; and Craig Alster, Director, Strategic Account Development.
Anna earned her B.S. in Organizational Management from Roberts Wesleyan College. She has been in a management position for over 6 years, overseeing operations and personnel at Village Bakery & Café. Anna brings her organizational and management skills to help facilitate the Field Operations team.
Maria joins us after several years as a marketing professional. She led the marketing efforts at ClickSpark LLC, to maintain a perpetual flow of new business and marketing opportunities. More recently, she grew the marketing presence for Mike Davis Mortgage Team. She has excellent client relationship building skills. Maria earned a B.S. in International Business and Economics, from State University of New York, College at Brockport.
Craig has 7 years of consultative sales, syndicated sales, account management, new business development, and management experience in primary and secondary market research sales in the pharmaceutical/life science sector. He was the Director of Business Development at Sermo, Inc, leading top Pharmaceutical accounts. Most recently, he was sales director at TI Health, where he was also a lead on Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Craig earned a B.S. in Business Economics at Rutgers University.
"I speak for all of KJT when I say we are thrilled to have found a local professional to join our field operations team. Anna's strong management, and leadership experience bring a solid blend of skills that complement our field process." said Jennifer Hall, Vice President, Global Sampling and Field Operations. She also shared, "We are excited to have Maria expand upon our internal recruiting capabilities to support our clients. Her marketing and recruiting background outside the industry, bring a fresh perspective to engaging with our respondents and developing our professional healthcare community."
Mark Antonacci, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations said, "Having known Craig for many years, we are truly excited to have him join our sales team! He brings years of successful experience in our space. He is hard-working, strategic, and extremely thoughtful for his customers' needs, and acts as true advocate for his accounts within KJT Group."
About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based consulting firm. Through co-creative partnerships with our life sciences clients, we capture actionable insights that enhance strategic and tactical decision-making. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs nearly 50 full-time staff across the United States. KJT Group is a member of the European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association (EphMRA), and the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA).
