Dr. Truong will address physicians, researchers, and medical providers on sexual health regenerative medicine treatments

FREDERICKSBURG. Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truong Rehabilitation Center is pleased to announce that its founder and principal, Anne Truong, M. D. will speak on May 5, 2022 at the American Academy of Orthopedic Medicine (AAOM) Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Truong will cover Sexual Health Treatment and Hormones for Regenerative Medicine. In addition, on May 7 at AAOM, Dr. Truong will conduct a workshop on Marketing Your Regenerative Medicine Practice.

The AAOM Annual Conference is a three-day international event that unites physicians, researchers, and medical providers dedicated to regenerative interventional orthopedic medical care.

Dr. Truong stated, "I am proud and honored to speak at this year's AAOM. It's the leading organization for restorative and regenerative medicine."

Anne Truong, M.D. is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician with over 20 years of experience specializing in anti-aging and biologic cellular medicine. Through Dr. Truong's expertise, she has successfully treated over 7,000 men for erectile dysfunction.

Through her philosophy and commitment to her patients, Dr. Truong provides the best treatment plan that aligns with her patients' goals.

About Truong Rehabilitation Center

