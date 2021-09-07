ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
The acceleration of digital transformation has brought fierce competition, making it more challenging for enterprises to stand out and retain customers. Enterprises are also scrambling to find better ways to collect customer data, acquire new customers, and deliver a truly omnichannel customer experience. The Aberdeen Group reports companies with extremely strong omnichannel customer engagement retain 89% of their customers on average. Loyalty has become a business-critical growth strategy and can help enterprises address many of these challenges.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™, combined with VTEX's Digital Commerce Platform, enables brands to go to market faster, innovate and pivot more easily, identify growth opportunities, optimize operations, serve up individualized interactions across the buyer's journey, engage customers across preferred channels, add meaningful value between transactions, identify and reward their best customers, drive repeat sales, reduce churn, and build lasting customer bonds.
"The digital transformation has given global organizations a unique opportunity to move beyond transaction-based marketing and move to a data-led strategy, enabling them to create relevant one-to-one experiences that deliver real value," said Al Lalani, CEO, Annex Cloud. "Together with VTEX, we're creating a mutual value exchange that demonstrates to customers that the brand is using their data to improve their experience, while helping the brand stand out, protect margins, and accelerate growth. We are pleased to welcome VTEX as a partner."
"Speed to market through digital commerce, clear differentiation and being able to identify and focus on your best customers is critical for global organizations to maintain a competitive edge," says Amit Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and U.S. General Manager , VTEX. "With VTEX and Annex Cloud, organizations can transform their business and sustain profitability by creating digital experiences that resonate with their customers, across their buying journeys."
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management, and contests.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
To see the Annex Cloud and VTEX partnership in action, click here to watch Al Lalani, Co-founder and Chief Strategist of Annex Cloud, and George Chang, Senior Executive Analyst for Marketplace at VTEX, discuss ecommerce, the evolution of industry marketplaces, and how they have become extremely agile and flexible in an effort to scale in the new environment.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About VTEX
VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company's platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and is expanding globally. The company's platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. More than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way. Visit https://vtex.com/us-en/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Tracy Chaplin, Annex Cloud, 866-802-8806, tchaplin@annexcloud.com
SOURCE Annex Cloud