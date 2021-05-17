LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
The Pyxis partnership announcement follows Annex Cloud's recent unveiling of earning the highest possible scores in 15 criteria in the Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021, including: loyalty management, user experience, execution and innovation roadmap, company performance, and integration and partnerships.
Organizations in LATAM are experiencing digital hyper-acceleration. The pandemic interrupted the natural speed of digitalization and created unprecedented demand for "all things digital". The reduction of lead times and increased expectations are pushing companies to seek out new tools, strategies, and processes. And now, with third-party cookies going away, a basic ecommerce storefront is no longer sufficient to stay relevant and competitive.
Annex Cloud and Pyxis are uniquely positioned to help organizations build lasting customer bonds and accelerate growth. Together, they provide the most advanced loyalty experience platform along with highly skilled ecommerce, marketing, and data experts who understand regional specifics.
"We believe true loyalty can only be achieved by leveraging first-party data to deeply understand customers and deliver personalized, relevant, and timely experiences," said Al Lalani, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist, Annex Cloud. "By working together, we are building solutions that provide our customers with all the right features and functions to create more frequent and meaningful engagement, improve retention, and drive growth."
"We value quality over quantity and invest in long-term partnerships," said Anna Habokyan, Director of Business Development, Pyxis. "With Annex Cloud, we share the same commitment in helping clients achieve their customer loyalty and retention goals. Through the complete digital journey, from technology to securing highly sought-after emotional connections, together we position brands to succeed," she said.
Annex Cloud's comprehensive Loyalty Experience Platform™ collects first-party data at scale and pushes it across an organization's tech stack—including ecommerce, ERP, CRM, POS, and more - to enable meaningful, consistent, personalized interactions across the entire customer journey. Companies have the ability to capture and use that zero-and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey - from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy.
Pyxis and Annex Cloud recently teamed up to host a webinar: How to Build Brand-to-Human Relationships in a Digital World, to help companies get actionable tips from two successful brands - TGI Friday's and Nadro—that have successfully navigated the accelerated digital shift while finding new, creative ways to engage and reward customers.
About Annex Cloud
For over 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with over 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About Pyxis
Headquartered in Uruguay, South America, Pyxis is a full-services technology firm that focuses on creating customer journeys together with clients. Since 2008, Pyxis teams worked on replacing old legacy systems with new state-of-the-art ecommerce platforms and configuring modern marketing tools, enabling clients to engage customers across all channels in meaningful ways. Pyxis is an ecosystem of 10 companies, with over 350 people and locations across the globe. Learn more at: https://pyxisportal.us/
