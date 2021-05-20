LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today the release of "The Comprehensive Customer Loyalty Experts' Guide". Bringing together specialized knowledge from industry experts, the guide provides insights, perspectives and best practices covering today's trending customer loyalty and retention topics.
"Every day we have the privilege of working with an amazing community of industry experts, and we are so excited to be able to bring their collective depth and breadth of loyalty experience, insights, and vision for the future of loyalty in one comprehensive piece," said Al Lalani, Co-founder & Chief Strategist, Annex Cloud. "The Experts' Guide is a necessary read for loyalty marketers looking to learn more and gain access to a diverse platform of industry experts," said Lalani.
Hear from thought leaders representing some of the industries most respected organizations, including: Jonathan Burdette, Kathleen Kalpakoff and Maria Morais from SAP, Ramya Murali and Oliver Page from Deloitte, Amit Venugopal, Ecenta, John Bartold, PIVOTLcx, Dilip Keshu, Born and Ross Kramer from Listrak.
Access the guide here.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ combines best-in-class loyalty program management capabilities with powerful engagement modules to help customers seamlessly connect, engage, and grow their customer relationships at scale. Customers can dynamically capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey - from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy.
Enterprise-ready Prebuilt Integrations
Loyalty Experience Platform boasts pre-built integrations with over 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
About Annex Cloud
For over 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with over 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Annette DeCicco, Annex Cloud, 9177336227, adecicco@annexcloud.com
SOURCE Annex Cloud