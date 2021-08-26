ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, announced today the significant growth experienced by Annex Cloud customers that are positioning loyalty as a business-critical priority and integrating it into their growth strategies.
Annex Cloud is an SAP partner. Its Loyalty Experience Platform is a spotlight solution available on SAP® Store and part of SAP's industry cloud portfolio with a focus on automotive and retail industries. The solution integrates with SAP Customer Experience solutions, including SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Customer Data Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud. The company also partners with leading SAP partners, including Deloitte, Accenture, and BORN/Tech Mahindra.
"Iconic brands, including Toyota, Phillip Morris, and Harrods, have discovered the benefits of customer loyalty through Annex Cloud's SAP partnership," said Al Lalani, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist, Annex Cloud. "The greatest opportunity to build brand preference and increase engagement by delivering individualized experiences across touchpoints is now. Our solution provides brands with the rich data management capabilities necessary to treat their customers as unique individuals instead of simply part of a segment. It takes personalization to a heightened, more individualized level of customer intimacy that drives growth."
Individualization Is on the Rise
With the average consumer being exposed to hundreds of marketing messages each day, marketers face the constant battle of getting consumers to engage and bond with their brands. According to an Accenture consumer survey, 80 percent of consumers will either ignore traditional messages or block them altogether. Today organizations are having to prioritize the delivery of content that is unique and meaningful to each consumer on a one-to-one basis. Organizations that lead with data are successfully retaining customers.
Brands can obtain firsthand leading-edge loyalty insights from Forrester VP and Principal Analyst, Brendan Witcher, in Annex Cloud's recently launched White Paper: Loyalty—Your Secret Weapon to Deliver Individualized Experiences. The paper takes a deep look into why leading with data is the key to deliver value-based experiences that build lasting emotional bonds. Read the paper here.
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is one of the only full-suite loyalty solutions that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, User Generated Content/survey, influencer management, contest, and/or Social Bridge.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. Annex Cloud is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.
To learn more about the Annex Cloud's integration with SAP technology, visit the Annex Cloud listing on SAP Store or visit Annex Cloud.
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
