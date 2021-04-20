LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, today announced it has been renewed as a Shopify Plus Certified App by leading global ecommerce platform, Shopify.
The Shopify Plus Certified App Program is a highly curated program which recognizes strategically selected, industry leading partners, whose solutions help merchants accelerate growth through advanced ecommerce capabilities.
Annex Cloud's comprehensive Loyalty Experience Platform serves Shopify Plus brands with data driven customer retention and loyalty management functionality that creates meaningful customer experiences across every digital touchpoint. Pre-built integrations with over 100 market-leading technologies makes it easy for merchants to implement and launch quickly.
"Being a part of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program is a huge honor and a testament to the power of Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™, and the increasing need for merchants to collect critical loyalty data that can be leveraged to scale business," said Erin Raese, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships, Annex Cloud.
"CPG & manufacturers have taken the first step by going D2C, now, adding a loyalty component, they'll be able to engage all of their customers and collect the 1st party data they need today. This will allow them to grow the data sets they need for acquisition and further grow their D2C channel," Raese added.
"We are excited to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Commercial Revenue. Annex Cloud has demonstrated a high level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support in the Loyalty & Rewards category, and plays a critical role in the growth and success of Shopify Plus merchants globally. We're looking forward to another big year ahead."
About Annex Cloud
For over 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero and first party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey – from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with over 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
