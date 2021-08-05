ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, announced today it has been included in Forrester's Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021. This Forrester report provides an overview of the loyalty Promotions and Offer Management Providers that help marketers to engage and retain customers through compelling discounts across channels, manage complex promotions strategies, and build loyalty. Annex Cloud is one of the vendors included in the report.
Annex Cloud's sophisticated Promotions and Offer Management functionality is powered by the company's Rewards and Incentive Engine. This engine provides marketers with a flexible platform to create attractive incentives that can be used within or without a loyalty program. Customer benefits include a percentage off a purchase or a fixed dollar discount, with full or partial redemption options.
Forrester based its analyses on two factors: size and functionality. Annex Cloud was included in both the loyalty standalone and loyalty embedded functionality segments. The company's globally-embraced Loyalty Experience Platform™ provides marketers with omnichannel capabilities that span the customer journey – from awareness and purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. With Annex Cloud, enterprises can collect first-party data at scale to interact and engage on a one-to-one basis with their customers, moving beyond traditional means of communication, to an individualized, more relevant value-based experience.
"Annex Cloud is proud to be part of Forrester's Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 report," said Al Lalani, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist, Annex Cloud. "We believe inclusion in the report is a testament to our ability to seamlessly partner with enterprises to help them strategically drive growth through loyalty management. Our Loyalty Experience Platform is bold from a technology perspective and built to purposefully empower marketers to engage and retain customers across the omnichannel touchpoints that are most impactful."
Earlier this year Annex Cloud announced it received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021, including: loyalty management, user experience, execution and innovation roadmap, company performance, and integration and partnerships.
White Paper: Loyalty – Your Secret Weapon to Deliver Individualized Experiences
Inspired by our recent webinar featuring guest speaker Brendan Witcher of Forrester, Annex Cloud has produced a White Paper: Loyalty—Your Secret Weapon to Deliver Individualized Experiences. Brands can obtain firsthand leading-edge loyalty insights in this paper that takes a deep look into why leading with data is the key to deliver value-based experiences that build lasting emotional bonds. Read the paper here.
Loyalty Experience Platform - An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management, contest, and/or Social Bridge.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Annette DeCicco, Annex Cloud, 9177336227, adecicco@annexcloud.com
SOURCE Annex Cloud