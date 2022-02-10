ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, and one of the earliest Shopify Plus certified app partners since June 2017, today announced their extensive offer and promotions management module will be fully integrated with Shopify's leading global commerce platform.
Shopify Plus provides solutions for large businesses that include advanced reporting, white glove priority customer support, as well as high traffic and volume capacity. Annex Cloud's Incentive Engine module allows brands to leverage a natively built promotion engine to facilitate seamless integration across digital channels. This promotion engine allows at-will generation of coupon codes, vouchers, store credits, or gift cards that can be awarded to end users. As a Shopify Plus Certified App, brands can now use Annex Cloud's Incentive Engine to easily create offers for their end users to be used within the loyalty system or simply within marketing campaigns and promotions.
"This is exciting news. Now any Shopify Plus client can easily enhance their marketing efforts with more relevant offers, promotions, even their own gift cards, independent of their loyalty program", said Erin Raese, Annex Cloud's Senior Vice President of Revenue.
For clients that choose to include loyalty in their strategy, Annex Cloud is a leading enterprise-ready loyalty provider with connectivity to Shopify Plus. "If you're looking to deliver true personalization, segment customers based on attributes beyond number of purchases, and create offers beyond the basics like birthdays, our agile Loyalty Experience Platform™ enables you to collect unlimited attributes to create individualized messages and offers for each customer across the entire customer journey. Whether you're a global brand, a brand expanding to brick-and-mortar, or you're already omnichannel, the Incentive Engine integration allows you to easily create offers, promotions, and gift cards that work seamlessly across both your ecommerce and POS platforms," added Raese.
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
