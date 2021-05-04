LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it will be hosting a webinar titled: The New Digital Imperative: Transform Loyalty Into A Strategic Weapon – And Who's Doing it Well, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11am PDT. Guest speaker, Forrester Research VP/Principal Analyst, Brendan Witcher, will lead a discussion on how to drive deep and sustainable customer loyalty. He will be joined by Erin Raese, SVP of Marketing & Partnerships, Annex Cloud.
"In today's competitive environment fostering relationships with customers is critical for businesses to scale and meet the increasing demands of consumers who have so many options," said Erin Raese, SVP of Marketing & Partnerships, Annex Cloud. "I am excited to share this interactive platform with Forrester's Brendan Witcher, to illustrate to attendees how to best cultivate lasting relationships amid a competitive digital landscape," Raese said.
This exclusive webinar will reveal 5 steps attendees can leverage as a secret weapon to bring loyalty to life in their organizations.
To win, serve, and retain today's digitally-savvy consumers, companies must offer relevancy and perceivable value all along the customer journey. However, companies often struggle to find methods for delivering on those objectives. Why? Brands are simply failing to design strategies and provide methods of meaningful "conversations" with their customers that identify who customers are, understand what they value, and determine the satisfaction triggers that drive deep, sustainable loyalty with each consumer.
Attendees will learn:
- What makes consumers actually choose the companies they do business with
- Why tactical loyalty programs fail, while customer-focused loyalty strategies succeed
- How leading organizations are using data to compete and win market share
- Which companies today are creating experiences that bond customers to their brand
- What actionable steps you can take to shift your biggest loyalty challenges into opportunities
Webinar: The New Digital Imperative: Transform Loyalty Into A Strategic Weapon – And Who's Doing it Well
When: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11am PDT
Register: https://www.annexcloud.com/webinar/forrester
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ combines best in class loyalty program management capabilities with powerful engagement modules to help customers seamlessly connect, engage and grow their customer relationships at scale. Customers have the ability to capture and use zero and first party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey – from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy.
About Annex Cloud
For over 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero and first party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey – from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with over 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
# # #
Media Contact
Annette DeCicco, Annex Cloud, 9177336227, adecicco@annexcloud.com
SOURCE Annex Cloud