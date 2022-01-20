ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, is pleased to announce full integration with commercetools, one of the world's leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles. The integrated solution is now live on the commercetools marketplace.
Deep and ongoing understanding of customer behaviors and preferences is essential to creating unique customer experiences that build lasting relationships. This requires brands to collect and be able to use first-party customer data in real time to personalize every touchpoint.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™, combined with the commercetools Digital Commerce Platform, makes it easy for enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale while rewarding their best customers—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention, and establishing emotional customer bonds that last. Thanks to this partnership, customer shopping experiences are seamless, personalized, relevant and engaging.
"Loyalty is a game-changer that elevates a brand's entire digital strategy," said Ivo Bronsveld, Head of Integrations at commercetools. "Converting every customer into a loyal brand advocate is the holy grail in customer experience management. The integration of Annex Cloud's loyalty solution with the commercetools Digital Commerce Platform helps brands realize this vision."
"We're excited to go live on the commercetools marketplace, "said Al Lalani, Co-Founder and CEO, Annex Cloud. "Now every enterprise has the ability to effectively acquire, convert, and retain more customers by delivering a data-led, personalized experience no matter how customers engage. Loyalty data makes every interaction across the customer journey more relevant and meaningful, which drives growth."
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver value-based individualized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About commercetools
commercetools is a next-generation software company that offers a true cloud-native, headless commerce platform that provides the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. The company's leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere—today and in the future. Visit commercetools.com to learn more.
