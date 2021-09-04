The 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services, aiming at promoting deep industrial integration and booming development of service economy, was kick off in Beijing, September 2, 2021. In the China Intelligent Industry Forum, Dr. Qingqing ZHANG, CEO of Magic Data Tech, gave a presentation on the company’s new product — Annotator® 5.0 Data Labeling Platform Privatization Deployment Version, which was launched on September 1, 2021.