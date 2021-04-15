NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkadian Labs, the leading Cisco unified communications (UC) automation developer, has released an upgraded version of their flagship product, Akkadian Provisioning Manager. The premier Cisco UC provisioning solution for enterprise and mid-market organizations, 5.0.12 boasts significant new automation capabilities including native integration with ServiceNow and API triggers.
"These process automation enhancements eliminate the need for human intervention to provision your Cisco UC and update other applications," says Tom Bamert, Chief Product Officer of Akkadian Labs. "UC engineers and administrators now have an easy way to tie together critical systems within their infrastructure."
The automation upgrades to Akkadian Provisioning Manager (APM) include:
Native integration with ServiceNow
- ServiceNow (SNOW) can kick-off any UC workflow within Cisco Collaboration—on-board, off-board, PIN reset, add a phone, etc.
- No API development necessary—out-of-the-box deployment with minimal configuration
- APM can write back to SNOW to confirm a process is complete or make database changes
For example, if an employee submits a SNOW ticket to reset their voicemail PIN, APM will monitor SNOW and when it sees this ticket, will run a provisioning job to make the changes in Cisco Collaboration and notify the user. No HelpDesk involvement necessary.
API Triggers enable easy connections to 3rd party systems
- Connects to and updates any system that accepts a RESTful API call
- Create a library of triggers—once built, triggers can be added to any APM provisioning job
- "API Trigger Groups" enable multi-step processes
For example, when a new employee is on-boarded, after the Cisco Collaboration provisioning job is complete, a trigger updates the employee's phone number in Microsoft Azure Active Directory.
"The ability for triggers to easily connect applications within your complex technology stack has a powerful ROI—saving time and reducing errors—so your team can focus on more strategic projects." says Bamert. "These new features complement our longstanding native integration with on-prem Microsoft Active Directory."
About Akkadian Labs
About Akkadian Labs
Akkadian Labs creates software that helps people collaborate. We offer software products and solutions that integrate Unified Communications environments, as well as other business focused enterprise applications. Technology is complex. We make it simple.
Akkadian Labs is a ServiceNow Developer partner.
