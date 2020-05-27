SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, today announced the industry's first modern cross browser and cross device testing hackathon. Focused on the use of Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid, this virtual event seeks to educate and upskill developers and test automation engineers all over the world to test at incredible speeds and deliver better quality software faster and for less money than they do today.
To apply and learn more about Applitools Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon, visit: (https://info.applitools.com/uDB8).
Software developers, quality engineers, and QA professionals will compete for $50,000 in cash prizes. The global engineering community will be challenged to author cross browser and cross device tests against a real-world app using both their preferred legacy cloud testing solution and Applitools Ultrafast Grid powered by Visual AI. Contestants are free to use any major test framework, such as Cypress, Selenium, and WebdriverIO, TestCafe, and in their preferred language including Java, Javascript, Python, Ruby, or C#.
Learn how Visual AI tested 29 browsers in 19 seconds and caught 119 bugs from Applitools Automation Architect, Angie Jones: (https://info.applitools.com/uDCa)
The cash prize pool includes two diamond winners receiving $5,000 each, 10 Platinum winners receiving $1,000 each, and more. To be eligible, engineers must submit their hackathon app by June 30th, 2020. All submissions will be judged using several criteria that highlight the modern test automation techniques vital to cross browser and cross device testing success including:
- Test Creation and Execution Time - How code and time-efficient is test creation? How quickly do tests run?
- Test Coverage and Analysis - How easily and quickly are results analyzed? How effective are tests in catching all the bugs?
- Team Analysis and Collaboration - How easily and quickly are bugs logged and resolved across the team?
- Test Stability and Auto-Maintenance - How easy and quick is it to maintain tests? Do all tests execute successfully?
This is the second hackathon in the past year from Applitools. The November 2019 Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon was extremely popular in the global engineering community with over 3,000 applicants. The seminal report "The Impact of Visual AI on Test Automation" was released in April 2020 leveraging more than one and a half man years of test automation engineering effort obtained through the Hackathon.
● "Completing the Applitools Hackathon was a keystone achievement in my career! I'm now 100% convinced that Visual AI testing is an essential tool for efficiently validating web and mobile applications," said Tracy Mazelin, QA Engineer at Paylocity and former $1,000 Platinum Prize Winner.
● "This challenge propelled me to dig into alternative ways to traditional testing. While solving the challenge, I realized Applitools will save time on the proposed scenarios while still delivering the same value as traditional frameworks. Congratulations for the initiative and the elegant manner chosen for making me understand how powerful and awesome Visual AI is," said Corina Zaharia, Test Engineer at Mendix and former $5,000 Diamond Prize Winner.
"When it comes to software testing, you don't get speeding tickets for being ultrafast. On the contrary, the faster you go the more you are rewarded," said Gil Sever, CEO and co-founder of Applitools. "With everything going digital, speed, accuracy, and ubiquity are the three critical success factors in the software delivery lifecycle. Developers and Test Automation engineers who upskill and learn modern testing technologies for cross browser and cross device testing will help their teams release higher quality apps much faster using less time and money than they do today. Applitools Ultrafast Cross Browser Testing Hackathon provides an incredible vehicle to achieve these goals, upskill yourself, and have fun while doing it."
About Applitools
Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Grid. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.
Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.
Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.
