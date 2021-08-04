NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akkadian Labs, the developer of the leading unified communications (UC) provisioning automation solution, has announced support for Microsoft 365/Teams, to complement their longstanding support for Cisco Collaboration. Available in their flagship product, Akkadian Provisioning Manager, a single management solution for two UC platforms achieves a powerful ROI by streamlining repetitive manual tasks.
"In line with our commitment to providing the best provisioning and employee on-boarding experience possible, it's important that we recognize the market shift of organizations operating in hybrid Cisco/Microsoft UC environments," says Tom Bamert, Chief Product Officer of Akkadian Labs. "We're bringing the same level of speed, consistency, and security to Microsoft 365 as we have for Cisco."
Microsoft 365/Teams Provisioning Automation Capabilities
Akkadian Provisioning Manager's single pane of glass streamlines moves, add, changes and deletes for Microsoft 365 users, with a focus on Microsoft Teams, including:
- On-boarding for instant messaging, video conferencing, and voice calling
- Direct routing configuration support
- MS Teams directory number management
- Bulk provisioning
These new capabilities are a great addition to their existing native integration with Microsoft Active Directory which enables full-cycle, zero-touch on-boarding.
Benefits to Customers
These capabilities will have huge impacts for customers in the following ways:
- Automates provisioning for hybrid Cisco/Microsoft UC environments
- Allows customers to manage Teams direct routing
- Eliminates the need to run PowerShell scripts
"Microsoft Teams is quickly becoming a staple of collaboration everywhere, but the normal Teams API doesn't allow for inbound calling—a huge obstacle to communicating effectively and seamlessly," says Bamert. "And eliminating the need for time-consuming Powershell scripts is also very unique."
Roadmap
These initial capabilities promise to be just the beginning, as Akkadian Labs intends to bring the same level of customer-focused innovation which has defined Akkadian Provisioning Manager for Cisco UC to Microsoft 365.
Schedule a demonstration today to see Akkadian Provisioning Manager in action.
About Akkadian Labs
Akkadian Labs creates software that helps people collaborate. We offer software products and solutions that integrate Unified Communications environments, as well as other business focused enterprise applications. Technology is complex. We make it simple.
###
Media Contact
David Levy, Akkadian Labs, +1 347.842.1805, dlevy@akkadianlabs.com
SOURCE Akkadian Labs