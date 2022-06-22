CXera, a SaaS firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, is proud to announce the release of its Google integration. From a Google meeting invite, users can create an Experience microsite in one-click via purpose-built templates designed for customer onboarding and renewals, QBRs, product launch events, save business and problem resolutions, and other popular use cases that improve customer adoption, success and profitability.
MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the Google Chrome Web Store you can now download CXera for Google to generate a digital microsite in one-click when creating a Google meeting invite.
While scheduling your next meeting, to improve customer experience and track customer behavior create a CXera microsite that is purpose-built for popular use cases such as:
- Onboarding Customers
- Self-serve Customer Onboard Training & Feedback
- Customer Proposal Delivery & Tracking
- Customer QBR Meetings & Actions
- Product Launch & Updates
- Drive Customer Renewal and Expansion
CXera for Google fits seamlessly into your workday to enable you to improve every meeting and event you host, through templates that are designed to improve customer experience and ongoing engagement. These templates include targeted communication banners, prescriptive checklists, progress status, direct questions to engage, technology integrations including Google Drive, and other self-service functionality to meet the discrete needs of each customer organization.
"Love them or loathe them, business meetings are ubiquitous and everyone's calendar is testament to this," said Mark Tasseel, CTO of CXera. "Sometimes deciding whether you can fit another meeting into your busy schedule is determined by the detail in the meeting invite. If you use Google Calendar then you can simultaneously generate a CXera digital Experience Site™ and embed a hyperlink when you create an invite, increasing productivity by providing structure and instant access to all materials that are relevant to each meeting."
To learn more about CXera for Google, visit the Chrome Web Store or request a trial here.
About CXera
CXera is a technology firm focused on revolutionizing the B2B Customer Experience (CX) through Digital Experience Microsites that help you digitally communicate, collaborate, take action and continuously improve customer success. As a pioneer of the Customer Everboarding concept, CXera integrates with popular services like Zoom, Google, and Slack to enable "one-click" Digital Experience creation. The CXera solution makes it possible for businesses to deliver personalized Experience Sites™ using their existing workflows and to start improving their CX today.
CXera: Onboard, Expand, Everboard.
Media Contact
Craig Nelson, CXera, 1 952 836-2777, cnelson@cxera.com
SOURCE CXera