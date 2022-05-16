CXera, a SaaS firm focused on creating microsites that enable customer success, is proud to announce the release of its Slack integration. From a Slack channel, users can create an Experience microsite in minutes via purpose-built templates designed for customer onboarding and renewals, new product launch events, problem resolutions, and other popular use cases that improve customer adoption and success.
MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CXera announces an integration with Slack that allows users to create an Experience microsite without leaving the popular collaboration platform and receive detailed analytics to understand each customer's microsite behavior streamed within a Slack channel.
From a Slack channel, users can create an Experience microsite via purpose-built templates designed for customer onboarding and renewals, new product launch events, problem resolutions, and other popular use cases that improve customer adoption and success. Within Slack, users can then see details on their customers' behavior through a stream of activities that focus on customer adoption, retention, and ongoing success.
Research shows that soon, 80% of interactions between vendors and buyers will occur digitally, and delivering a world-class customer experience is no longer optional. As many organizations move from in-person meetings and emails to more collaborative approaches, they look to solutions such as Slack. From Slack, CXera delivers personalized customer-facing microsites with content, tools and microapps that enable the success of customers digitally at every step of their journey.
What's the big deal? Personalized microsites provide a secure way to stay connected with customers, giving organizations the ability to:
- Create microsites in a few clicks from purpose-built templates
- Engage customers with welcome kits and checklists
- Exchange files in a secure and trackable way
- Understand statuses and be in sync across staff and customer teams
- Capture and act on targeted feedback including Net Promoter Score (NPS)
- Promote target campaigns like new product releases
"Slack is a search-first environment that enables reuse and collaboration across the organization. CXera extends this approach with customer-facing microsites that serve as a presentation layer with features to improve the customer experience," said Mark Tasseel, CTO of CXera. "CXera for Slack is a great way to further enhance the value of the Slack digital-first ecosystem, even with external partners and customers on shared channels."
To learn more about CXera for Slack, request a demo and start a trial today here.
About CXera CXera is a technology firm focused on revolutionizing the B2B Customer Experience (CX) through digital Experience microsites that help you digitally communicate, collaborate, take action to continuously improve customer success. As a pioneer of the Customer Everboarding concept, CXera integrates with popular services like Google and Slack to enable "one-click" digital Experience creation. The CXera solution makes it possible for businesses to deliver personalized Experience Sites™ using their existing workflows and to start improving their CX today.
Media Contact
Craig Nelson, CXera, 1 952 836-2777, cnelson@cxera.com
SOURCE CXera