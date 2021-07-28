SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first-of-its-kind Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2021 (EWiT) is announcing that Jin Zhang, director of engineering for Facebook, will be a keynote speaker. EWiT provides a platform for women in the IT sector to network with peers and mentors, pitch new business ideas, and gain exclusive insights on the latest tech trends. To further its mission of amplifying women's voices in IT, the conference will also include participation from today's top female executives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, and more.
"While women have made significant strides in the technology sector, there are still many challenges they must overcome to keep pace with their male counterparts," said Zhang. "As such, this conference offers all women, no matter where they are in their careers, a powerful community that will help them to acknowledge their abilities and strengthen their resolve as they endeavor to create a technology startup or climb the corporate ladder."
The conference will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco, December 9th-10th, 2021. EWiT is now offering both in-person and online participation options at a number of price points to enable women all over the world to network and learn from one another. Online tickets are available beginning at $50, while in-person packages start at $500 through $800 (early bird ticket pricing ends July 31st). Both online and in-person participants will have the opportunity to network, mentor under, and interact with top-level executives and directors like Zhang.
Conference curator and Avenue Code chief revenue officer, Ulyana Zilbermints, explains, "As a global company, Avenue Code is committed to offering every woman in tech around the world an opportunity to connect with beautiful minds and advance their knowledge. We made the decision to add a virtual experience to our conference as a way to build bridges and break borders!"
In-Person Ticket Packages
The Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference 2021 offers 300 spots for select female IT leaders to advance their careers through four tailored tracks: startup, innovation, leadership, and technology. The exclusive in-person conference experience will plan for all participants' health and safety, as the venue and conference organizers will adhere to CDC and local California guidelines for COVID-19.
In-person attendees can customize their experience through the following packages:
Peer-to-Peer Pass: Gain cutting-edge insights and create meaningful connections during an experience designed to enhance and advance your personal career.
- 2-day pass to exclusive talks and interactive sessions with global tech leaders
- Access to pre-event networking
- Make real-life connections through network sessions
- Upskill through expert-led panel discussions and mentorship sessions
- Experience the latest advances in AI technologies
- Participate in yoga and mindfulness sessions to keep you focused and engaged
- Get the opportunity to be featured on a Spotlight interview (an exclusive article or podcast shared with an audience of 100K+)
- Participate in a special Award Ceremony and red carpet Gala
Startup Pass: We're looking for female founders! Pitch your idea to angel investors and get the guidance you need to take your business to the next level. ** 100 participants only!
- Exclusive mentorship and pitch sessions
- Access to pre-event networking
- Get the opportunity to be featured in a Spotlight interview
- Make business connections with the right people
- Get the opportunity to pitch your idea to angel investors
- Participate in a special Award Ceremony and red carpet Gala
For information on additional passes, please go to https://extraordinarywomenintech.com/ticket/.
Online Experience
Now, women from all over the world have access to the Extraordinary Women in Tech Glocal Conference 2021 from the comfort of their own homes through three virtual tiered ticket pass options.
Virtual Experience
- Access to all talks and panels as a listener
- Be inspired by and learn from extraordinary female tech leaders
- Get the opportunity to watch cutting edge startup pitches to angel investors online
Virtual Networking
- Interactive access to all talks and panels
- Get your questions answered by our speakers
- Access to pre-event networking
- Post-event on-demand access to all sessions
- Be a part of virtual networking experiences
- Upskill through expert-led panel discussions and online mentorship sessions
Virtual Startup Pass
- All of the above plus online mentorship to learn how to create a million-dollar business plan and opportunity to pitch your idea to angel investors
About the Extraordinary Women In Tech Conference:
Leading software consultancy Avenue Code will host the first-ever Extraordinary Women in Tech global conference on December 9 - 10, 2021 in San Francisco, California, providing a powerful forum to amplify women's voices in IT. Women from all over the world are invited to experience an unparalleled lineup of peer-to-peer networking opportunities, personal branding career workshops, interviews with angel investors and mentors, and exclusive insights on the latest advances in AI. The conference will feature an impressive roster of female executive speakers from Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, American Express, and Facebook.
"The networking possibilities this conference opens for women are exponential," says Nicole Brown, conference speaker and vice president, customer and digital portfolio at Albertsons Companies. "I can't wait to learn from so many strong women who have a lifetime of rich experience to share, and I am personally ready to lift up every single woman around me."
About AvenueCode:
Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.
