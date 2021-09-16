SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The agenda kicks off with opening remarks by Krypt CEO, Jigish Shah and is set to include customer speakers like 3M, JBS, KLA Corporation, Tremco and more, to discuss their Global Trade and Supply Chain journeys. You will also hear from Krypt Executives and experts, as well as partners like SAP, Descartes and Avyay Solutions. In addition to gaining access to Krypt Ascend's premier content, you will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions, network with your peers and participate in exciting games to win prizes!
"We are proud to invite you to attend Krypt Ascend 2021. This year is promising to be our biggest and best event ever. Our guiding principle while putting together this event has always been to maximize both the breadth and depth of information we can share in a compact format with the community we serve - Global Trade and Supply Chain specialists. You will find this reflected in the agenda planned for this year and I can guarantee you will find a 100% ROI on your time investment in attending this year." - Jigish Shah, CEO, Krypt
Event Details:
October 20th, 2021 - Global Trade Day - 8:00am - 12:00pm PST (link to register) October 21st, 2021 - Supply Chain Day - 8:00am - 12:00pm PST (link to register)
For the complete agenda and list of speakers click the registration link. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity! Register today!
About Krypt
Krypt is the Premier SAP Global Trade and Supply Chain Solution Provider world-wide since 2008. With offices in the US, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the UK and Ireland, Krypt has helped hundreds of customers leverage their SAP investment to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive advantage. Find out how Krypt can help you with your global trade and supply chain today.
To learn more about Krypt solutions, request a DEMO or contact us.
