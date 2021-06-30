SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced three new certification exams in the Information Technology Specialist (IT Specialist) program: Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, and Cloud Computing. These new exams are a way for students to validate entry-level IT skills sought after by many employers.
The exams are 50-minutes with approximately 35-55 questions each. The core concepts covered in these exams include building a security plan, assessing data quality, understanding data algorithms, explaining cloud computing value, creating virtual machines, and managing cloud security.
"At Certiport, we are dedicated to helping people succeed through certification. Future careers will depend more and more advanced technology skills. Over the next ten years, demand for cloud computing skills are expected to grow nearly 15%, and artificial intelligence skills are expected to grow over 40%," said Ray Murray, General Manager of Certiport. "With these new IT Specialist certification exams, educators can introduce students to these in-demand skills before they enter the workforce."
The IT Specialist Artificial Intelligence exam will be available in October, with Computational Thinking and Cloud Computing exams available starting in December, with additional learning resources and practice tests available those same dates.
To learn more about the Information Technology Specialist certification, please visit http://www.certiport.com/itspecialist.
About Certiport
Certiport is the leading provider of learning curriculum, practice tests, and performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners. Certiport provides certification development, delivery, and program management services through an expansive network of more than 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. More than 3 million Certiport exams are delivered in 26 languages across 148 countries each year throughout the academic, workforce, and corporate technology markets. Certiport is a Pearson VUE business, and is a part of the world's leading learning company, Pearson. To learn more, go to certiport.com.
"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Hannah Crepeau, Certiport, 8013199835, hannah.davis@pearson.com
SOURCE Certiport