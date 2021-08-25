CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, announced the immediate availability of a free online training resource for the mobile app community, NowSecure Academy. Now individuals and teams can upskill mobile developers with mobile app security coding best practices, earn certificates for learning development and security skills, and gain mobile appsec pen testing and hacking proficiency with the world's most effective mobile-focused app security courses.
Training developers and engineers on secure coding practices was the top success factor with highest impact on security and quality, as noted in the SANS Institute 2021 DevSecOps Survey. Yet most developers report that security training is sporadic or ineffective, if available at all. What's more, there are a myriad of training resources available for security analysts in web appsec and cloud security, but few resources focused specifically on mobile app security. NowSecure Academy was designed from the ground up to close this mobile security training gap as an online resource with self-paced training in expert-led courses covering mobile appdev and mobile appec best practices optimized for architects, developers, QA and security professionals.
"As many organizations seek to speed up their mobile app development programs, the modern appsec skills gap holds them back," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "We recognize that the furthest one can shift left is into the mind of the developer, so we created NowSecure Academy in collaboration with our customers and the global appsec community. NowSecure Academy delivers a broad suite of training courseware to upskill developers, QA and security teams with the knowledge and skills they need to deliver secure mobile apps faster."
NowSecure Academy is free to join and has been developed in collaboration with leading mobile app architecture, development, security and DevSecOps teams leveraging industry standards such as OWASP and community best practices. The engaging courses are designed for rapid learning using proven best practices based on more than a decade of NowSecure experience in mobile app development, mobile security, mobile training and mobile pen testing of more than 10,000 mobile apps. NowSecure Academy includes:
- Free mobile application security training for the community
- Introductory and deep-dive topics in secure mobile development coding best practices, mobile appsec, mobile hacking, mobile pen testing, and more, with new material to be added regularly
- Expert-led online mobile appsec courseware with certificates for developers and security analysts
- Self-service training modules for NowSecure Products
- Additional options for customized in-person and virtual security trainings
NowSecure Academy is a core component of the NowSecure Solution Suite — the world's most comprehensive suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline for DevSecOps, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management, and NowSecure Pen Testing Services. Built on a foundation of expertise, standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to drive their success by delivering secure mobile apps faster and by continuously monitoring their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top mobile innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Caribou Coffee, iRobot, Uber, and Zoom.
About NowSecure
NowSecure is the standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by the world's most demanding organizations and most advanced security teams. NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing software, expert mobile pen testing services and mobile security training with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. NowSecure provides standards-based compliance testing for OWASP, NIAP, GDPR, CCPA, FINRA, FISMA, ioXt and numerous industry regulatory standards. With more than a dozen years of mobile-first, mobile-only experience, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps, and privacy risks. As a trusted security expert, NowSecure was positioned as the worldwide leader in two 2019 IDC MarketScapes for Mobile Application Security Testing, Mobile DevSecOps Trailblazer by Gartner in 2020, Deloitte Fast500 Winner in 2020, and TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor in 2021.
