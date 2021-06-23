SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SutiExpense chatbot has added new features to enhance the user experience. Lets see how the following features can help users get their reports submitted easily.
New Features Include:
- Attach receipts: SutiExpense users can now attach receipts to expense reports or expense line items directly from the chatbot using voice commands.
- Help: Help tutorials provide a complete overview of the chatbot and helps users understand the key features supported by the chatbot.
- Reset: Users can reset or restart the conversation at any time by simply saying reset/restart using their voice.
- Delete Expense report: Chatbot users can delete expense reports by simply saying 'Delete New York Trip'. Any receipts/transactions associated with the report will be moved to Receipts/Transactions page.
- Feedback: Users can now rate the chatbot based on the experience. Any feedback provided will be evaluated and reviewed by the SutiSoft team.
We'd love to hear your feedback as we are working on additional features for the chatbot. For more information, please visit SutiExpense or call us on 650-969-SUTI.
About SutiSoft Inc
SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel and Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic Signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time, and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at https://www.sutisoft.com/
Media Contact
Dave Roe, SutiSoft Inc, 650-969-7884, droe@sutisoft.com
SOURCE SutiSoft Inc