NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when innovation and access to goods and services are needed more than ever, the Edison Awards is proud to recognize innovations and innovators that are committed to making all of our lives better with the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
The award winning innovation teams in the 'Transportation & Logistics,' 'Consumer Electronics & Information Technology,' Media, Visual Communications, 'Sports & Recreation' and Entertainment categories are reimagining the future and leading their industries.
Our lives are safer, healthier and more secure because these companies are committed to launching new products and services and making them accessible to all consumers where and when they want to buy the goods.
The complete list of category honorees is showcased at www.edisonawards.com.
Being recognized with an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades a company can receive for the successful launch of a "game-changing" new product or service. This years Edison Award Winners represent many nations including Australia, Canada, Philippines, Israel, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Dubai, and the United States.
"The 2020 class of winners have a direct impact on all consumers. The incredible category of product winners are securing our virtual lives, accelerating commerce and educating our families," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About the Edison Awards: The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements changed the world and garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents that made him an innovation genius around the globe.
