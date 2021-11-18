SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Science has launched the 2022R1 FLOW-3D product family release that includes FLOW-3D, FLOW-3D HYDRO and FLOW-3D CAST. The new 2022R1 versioning of FLOW-3D products reflects Flow Science's adoption of a synchronized release naming convention and the transition to a unified code base for FLOW-3D products. This important evolution will allow users access to the latest developments as soon as they are ready, at a more frequent product release pace.
The 2022R1 releases feature an extension to the FAVOR™ method called detailed cutcell representation, the introduction of simulation templates with themed solver defaults, moving droplet/bubble sources, new axial pump and dissolved oxygen models, extensions to Active Simulation Control capabilities, tabular properties that allow users to specify complex property dependencies based on two independent variables, and additional numerics features such as a VOF-to-particle development to improve mass conservation for fluid regions subject to breakup. Streamlined GUI improvements include redesigned physics dialogs, a new initial conditions widget, and redesigned output and geometry widgets for easier, faster and error-free simulation setup.
"This release is a milestone in creating the infrastructure that allows us to deliver cutting-edge developments and performance improvements to our customers faster and more frequently. By changing the fundamental way that we release our products, we've become more nimble and more adaptable than ever, and this is going to directly benefit our customers," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, President & CEO of Flow Science.
Committed to user success, FLOW-3D products come with high-level support, video tutorials and access to an extensive set of example simulations. Customers can also take advantage of Flow Science's CFD Services to augment their product experience, including customized training courses, HPC resources and flexible cloud computing options.
A FLOW-3D product release webinar will be held on December 8 at 1:00 pm ET. Online registration is available at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6NUhtIojRl6hHc0oE1YRlg
A full description of what's new in all products is available at https://www.flow3d.com.
About Flow Science
Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com/. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.
